Home
Personalities
Weekday
Saturday
Sunday
Special Guests
Tom Chute and You
Talk of the Town
Sports
Sales/Marketing
Sales Manager
Testimonials
Coverage Map
Appearances
History
Contact Us
Javascript Menu by Deluxe-Menu.com
WATR 1320 AM
1 Broadcast Lane, Waterbury, CT 06706
Office: (203)-755-1121 Fax: (203)-574-3025
Studio & Talk Show: (203)-757-1320
WATR PLAYER
Click Play Button to Listen Live!
There's one in every city.... The most respected radio station in town;
the one always listened to for school closings, relied on for news,
weather, and sports scores...and the one with "The Talk Show."
Always there, always helpful. The station that sells for advertisers.
The station that serves it's community. In Greater Waterbury, it's WATR...
broadcasting to the Naugatuck Valley, the Litchfield Hills,
and Central Connecticut since 1934.
View WATR's "Medicare and You" on YouTube
Mobile Users
Install the
Free App
TuneIn
Internet Streaming
brought to you by